Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Richa Shares Her Mehendi Photos Ahead Of Her Nuptials

Though the wedding is on October 4, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal's wedding procession started almost as soon as the couple landed and exited the Delhi Airport. The pre-wedding festivities like cocktail and Sangeet are to take place in the Delhi Gymkhana Club. Last night(September 29), the couple celebrated the Mehendi ceremony and Richa recently posted her Mehendi design on social media.

The Fukrey actress posted two videos of her Mehendi designs on her Instagram Stories. In the first video, we see Richa's palm which is covered with beautiful white lotus flowers with a dark background. The flowers surround a circle that has the first letters of the bride and groom imprinted on them. While Ali's initial is in cursive English script, Richa chose to have the first letter of her name in the Devnagari script.

In the second video, Richa starts by showing a cute mouse sketch that was drawn on the back of her hand. She then proceeds to show the designs on her nails. While the four fingers have beautiful white flowers drawn on them, the thumb's nail adorns an all-seeing eye. The actress further beautified her hand by wearing a series of cyan bangles in between the red and gold ones. The couple additionally posted a photo of them together on Instagram where they can be seen in blissful tranquility while holding each other.

After the festivities, the couple will return to Mumbai for their actual wedding. They will then hold a reception for the guests in Great Eastern Home, a venue inside a 176-year-old mill.