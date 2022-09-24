After delaying for two years, Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal are finally going to tie the knot next month. After their wedding invite went viral, the whole digital space brimmed with rumours of their marriage preparation. Many reports said that the festivities will take place in Delhi and Mumbai followed by a grand reception.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Decided Not To Follow In Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal’s Footsteps For Their Wedding
The quirky invite stated that there would be a 'no-phone' policy in place; something that is quite common in many celebrity weddings like that of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. However, as per Bollywood Life, Richa and Ali decided to not take that route. The couple decided to keep the fun mood that accompanies such functions and doesn't wish their guests to have any restrictions in the event. They want their guests to be at maximum ease.
For the unversed, the 'no-phone' policy in celebrity events is kept so that the guests don't leak pictures on social media without the host's permission.
While it was rumoured that Richa and Ali's wedding would occur at the end of the year, the bride officially announced a few days ago that the marriage will happen next month.
On the work front, Ali Fazal is gearing up for Mirzapur 3 while Richa Chadha is working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali on his Netflix film Heeramandi. The couple will soon be seen together in Fukrey 3.
