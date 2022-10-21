We have often seen Bollywood celebrities choosing to get inked in order to express their love and gratitude towards their loved ones. Be it for their partners, kids or parents, stars like Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and many others have never shied away from flaunting their love in public.

Richa Chadha who recently tied the knot with her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal, got his name tattooed on her wrist. The actress shared a glimpse of her mehendi-covered hand where one can see Ali's name inked on wrist.

A friend of the couple told ETimes, "Richa has got a new permanent tattoo on her inner wrist - Ali's name etched in Urdu. She got it done just at the beginning of her wedding festivities." Reportedly, she wanted it to be a surprise for her beau.

Previously, the actress had inked her parents' name on her wrist. She had given a sneak-peek of that tattoo as well in one of her pictures from her mehendi ceremony.

Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal who were in a steady relationship for a long time, got legally married in 2020. However, the duo couldn't celebrate their union for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some personal reasons.

Finally, the couple celebrated this new stage in their relationship with celebrations and reception spanning across three cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow from end of September till the first week of October. Richa and Ali made their first appearance together as a married couple at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash which was held earlier this week.