Richa Chadha Gets Husband Ali Fazal's Name Inked On Her Wrist; See Picture
We have often seen Bollywood celebrities choosing to get inked in order to express their love and gratitude towards their loved ones. Be it for their partners, kids or parents, stars like Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and many others have never shied away from flaunting their love in public.
Richa Chadha who recently tied the knot with her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal, got his name tattooed on her wrist. The actress shared a glimpse of her mehendi-covered hand where one can see Ali's name inked on wrist.
A friend of the couple told ETimes, "Richa has got a new permanent tattoo on her inner wrist - Ali's name etched in Urdu. She got it done just at the beginning of her wedding festivities." Reportedly, she wanted it to be a surprise for her beau.
Previously, the actress had inked her parents' name on her wrist. She had given a sneak-peek of that tattoo as well in one of her pictures from her mehendi ceremony.
Richa Chaddha and Ali Fazal who were in a steady relationship for a long time, got legally married in 2020. However, the duo couldn't celebrate their union for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and some personal reasons.
Finally, the couple celebrated this new stage in their relationship with celebrations and reception spanning across three cities, Mumbai, Delhi and Lucknow from end of September till the first week of October. Richa and Ali made their first appearance together as a married couple at Ayushmann Khurrana's Diwali bash which was held earlier this week.
- Ali Fazal Shares Unseen Pics With Wife Richa Chadha From Their Mehendi: ‘Mehendi Sukhaai Hai Maine Tumhaari’
- Ali Fazal Opens Up On His Parents' Divorce; 'I Have Nothing Against My Father'
- Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Share Dreamy Pics From Their Mehendi Ceremony
- Saba Azad Hits Back At Troll Who Made Fun Of Her Outfit Choice For Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal's Reception
- Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Give Major Nawabi Vibes In A Special Function Hosted By Groom's Family
- Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Look Resplendent At Their Cocktail Party; See Pics
- Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Here's What We Know About The Couple’s Nuptials
- Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Sangeet Pics Show They Are In Love; See Pics
- Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal Wedding: Richa Shares Her Mehendi Photos Ahead Of Her Nuptials
- Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal’s Quirky Way Of Announcing There Wedding
- Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal Arrive At Delhi Airport; The Wedding Procession Begins
- Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal To Hold Their Wedding Reception In A 176-Year-Old Mill