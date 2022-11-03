Ridhi Dogra Joins The Cast Of Salman Khan And Katrina Kaif’s Tiger 3; To Play A Pivotal Role

Salman Khan's upcoming movie Tiger 3 has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. The movie will bring together Salman and Katrina Kaif after Bharat and the duo will be seen reprising their respective roles of Tiger and Zoya. This isn't all. The third installment of the Tiger franchise will also feature Emraan Hashmi as the lead antagonist. And as the audience is eagerly waiting for Tiger 3, here's another update about the cast of this much talked about movie. According to a report published in Bollywood Hungama, Ridhi Dogra has also joined the case of Tiger 3.

The report also suggested that Ridhi will be seen playing a pivotal role in the espionage drama. "The casting of Tiger 3 is very strong. Apart from Salman-Katrina reuniting & Emraan joining the gang, Tiger 3 will also see well renowned actress, Ridhi Dogra join the cast. She's done some great work on television as well as OTT in the past, the latest one being Asur. While details of her character are under strict wraps, it is confirmed that she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the Salman Khan starrer. The shoot has been wrapped and the team is now gearing up for the big release next year," a source was quoted saying.

Though an official announcement in this regard is yet to be made, Ridhi's fans will quite be excited about it. To note, Tiger 3 is set to release on Diwali next year. Meanwhile, Salman is currently working on Fahad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie also features Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Vijender Singh, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Siddharth Nigam in key roles. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will feature Salman in two different looks and will be releasing on Eid next year.