In a career spanning over two decades, Riteish Deshmukh has been a part of many adult comedies like Masti, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Grand Masti and Kya Super Kool Hai Hum. In a recent interview, the actor opened up on dabbling with this genre and said that he choose to be a part of sex comedies without worrying about what his kids might think about his films in the future.

He said that he is the only actor who has done 4-5 sex comedies. The Housefull actor said that he chooses films to 'satisfy himself as an actor', and not based on what his children or family will think a few years later. He also added that neither his kids, nor his parents, have played a role in his film choices.

Riteish was quoted as saying by Etimes,"I am the only actor who's done 4-5 sex comedies and I am not ashamed of that. After a point, there's nothing more that can be on offer. I never thought what would my son think in the future. When I did that, my father was the chief minister of Maharashtra. I made that choice. My parents never told me what to do, what not to do. They allowed me to make my own choice. When it comes to my kids making a choice for to watch, they don't really know about my body of work."

The actor further added that his kids - Rahyl and Riaan, are not aware of the fact that he is a well-known personality. Riteish said that his kids are told by their school friends that their father is a 'star'. Riteish said that Rahyl and Riaan are unaware about his stardom.

Workwise, the actor will next be seen in a horror comedy, Kakuda alongside Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Salem.