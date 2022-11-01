Ritesh Deshmukh's Mister Mummy Accused Of Plagiarism, Filmmaker Says T-Series Stole Concept From His Script

Actors Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza's upcoming comedy flick, Mister Mummy trailer has been receiving praise from all corners. Amidst all the hype around it, the film has become caught up in controversy. Akash Chatterjee, a young producer based out of Kolkata, has alleged that Mister Mummy's makers and T Series have copied the concept and story from him.

Demanding credit for his story, the filmmaker took to his social media page and shared his script, which is registered with the Screen Writers' Association. Akash, who is the son of Bengali film director Agnidev Chatterjee, raised plagiarism allegations against the producers of the film.

The couple have earlier worked in a few movies together, such as Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya, Masti, and Tujhe Meri Kasam, which was their debut film.

Akash posted screenshots of conversations he had with T-Series on his Facebook page and wrote, "We had a detailed discussion with T-Series in 2020 regarding my film Pet Se and they had agreed to Co Produce. Later they come up with their sh** version (without any logic) of my film. My Story and concept is registered with SWA, Mumbai. #tseries #CreditDue." The photos shared by the young producer show Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana in the mock poster.

He further added that after the discussion there was no further initiative from the producers' side. After watching Mister Mummy's trailer, Akash realised that its story is similar to the one he had shared with the producers of Mister Mummy back in 2019. The Kolkata filmmaker claimed that he had earlier come up with a script that tells the story of a man who gets pregnant under mysterious circumstances. He further added that he titled his story as Vicky Pet Se.

Akash's accusations came after the Mister Mummy trailer was dropped on the internet. The trailer shows Riteish as a pregnant man and Mahesh Manjrekar playing a doctor. Directed by Shaad Ali, it also features Genelia D'Souza and Ila Arun in key roles.

Internet users flooded the comment section with supportive messages. One internet user said, "Bhai dont let them get away so easily with this. And tui # toh diyechis,I guess you should tag T Series too in the post." Another comment read, "Legal notice pathachi (send legal notice)."

The makers are yet to respond to the allegations.