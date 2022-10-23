Riva Arora’s Mother Reacts To Ongoing Controversy About Her Daughter, Says ‘It’s Disheartening For Me’

Riva Arora has been all over the news these days as the young actress has been mired in a controversy over her videos. It happened after her video with Karan Kundrra went viral. In the video, Riva was seen cheating on her boyfriend with Karan. As the video went viral on social media, Karan was slammed for romancing the 12 year old girl. On the other hand, Riva's video with Mika also faced criticism. And now, Riva's mother Nisha has reacted to the controversy and stated that the allegations made about the young starlet's age are false.

Sharing an Instagram story, Riva's mother wrote, "I was calm, but not anymore. The allegations about my daughter's age are completely false and it's a saying that false news travels faster than ever and many reputed social media channels proved it. It is sad to see and disheartening for me. At least you should have cross-checked with me before uploading on reputed pages. My daughter is an actor and working in the industry for years". Furthermore, Nisha also clarified is currently in 10th grade and has been working in the industry for over 13 years.

Take a look at Riva Arora's mother's Instagram story:

Earlier, Riva had shared a cryptic post on social media and wrote, "Jealousy is the best compliment you can receive".For the uninitiated, Riva is known for her performance in movies like Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike, Mom, Bharat, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Kaali Khuhi, Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, etc.