Rocketry: The Nambi Effect First Review Out! R Madhavan-Starrer Receives Positive Response

R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect is all set to hit the theatres tomorrow, and we are here with the film's first review. The film is based on the life of scientist and aerospace engineer S Nambi Narayanan. Interestingly, the film marks directorial debut of R Madhavan, who also essays the role of the protagonist in the film.
While sharing his review on the film, senior Journalist Subhash K Jha wrote, "Once in a while a film comes along to change lives. Tamil-Hindi star-actor R Madhavan's directorial debut is no ordinary bio-pic. It takes us far away from the glorification of gangsters and the hagiographic tone of biopics on politicians, to give us a revelatory eye-opening story of a scientist who dedicated his life to enhancing India's aerospace programme, only to be branded a spy."