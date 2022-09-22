Ranbir Kapoor's action adventure film Shamshera was one of the most anticipated movies of this year. Unfortunately, upon its release in theatres, the film flopped miserably at the box office.
Ronit Roy Is Disappointed With Shamshera's Box Office Failure; 'Not Something That You Can Digest Easily'
In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, actor Ronit Roy who essayed a pivotal role in Shamshera, opened up on the box office failure about the film. Ronit said that he feels bad for the entire team because when he thinks about the film, it reminds him of the 'blood and sweat' that director Karan Malhotra poured into it.
He told the news portal that he is disappointed that Shamshera failed to click with the audience and added that that nobody really knows why movies work or don't work at the box office.
"I know for a fact how much of hard work has gone into Shamshera, starting from Yash Raj's unit, to Karan Malhotra, to all the actors. There weren't just four or five actors. The crowd had about a 100 actors. The way it was shot, the dust, the sun, the smoke... It was not easy to shoot that film, and the precision with which Karan shot it... His blood and sweat went into that film," Roy was quoted as saying.
He further added, "I wouldn't say I feel bad, but it's not something that you can digest so easily. And it's years of blood and sweat. I'm not the only person working hard; 300 people worked hard for it."
Ronit said that it doesn't feel nice when a film tanks because it's a labour of love.
After Shamshera, Ronit Roy was next seen in Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger which unfortunately, also turned out to be a box office disaster.
- Liger Star Vijay Deverakonda Meets Multiplex Owner Manoj Desai In Mumbai!
- Exclusive! Vishal Furia On Facing Difficulties While Shooting For Forensic: We Took Painstaking Effort
- Not Baazigar, Shilpa Shetty Was Supposed To Make Her Bollywood Debut With A Love Story Starring Ronit Roy
- Swaran Ghar: Sangita Ghosh Says Her In-Laws Don’t Interfere In Her Work; Read Statement
- Ronit Roy On His Shamshera Co-Stars: Ranbir Kapoor Is A Darling, There's Just One Sanjay Dutt
- Ronit Roy Clarifies Swaran Ghar's Concept Is NOT Similar To Amitabh Bachchan & Hema Malini's Baghban
- Ronit Roy Reveals Why He Chose To Stay Away From TV; Shares What Made Him Take Up Swaran Ghar
- Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan To Naagin 6 Shows That Will Keep You Busy Post Bigg Boss 15
- Ronit Roy & Sangita Ghosh Elated To Return To TV After 2 Yrs With Swaran Ghar; Actors Talk About Their Roles
- Ronit Roy To Play Lead In Ravi-Sargun's Next; Jimmy Sheirgill Reveals Why He Couldn't Take Up The Show
- Ronit Roy Says He Has Much More Left To Explore: I Am Not Young Anymore, But I Push Myself
- What Would Richa Chadha Like To Change About Boyfriend Ali Fazal?