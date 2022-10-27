Entrepreneur Roshni Patel Vasram and the founder of the popular news website, Urban Asian is all set to launch an app after her website prestigious twelve years. Read on to know why she plans to launch an application.

Talking about what pushed her to launch the Urban Asian app, she says, "We live in a world now of swipe, like and comment and short form video. The way digital media is changing is so fast pace and we wanted to be part of the excitement! Gen Z are using such social media tools to stay connected with brands so we decided after 12 years it was time to launch a digital app where readers, consumers and brands can connect with other audiences around the globe about our culture and much more! The Urban Asian App which is due to launch will be very interactive as far as short form videos, quizzes and much more!

Roshni Patel Vasram who has a masters in Integrated Marketing Communication says wants to implement what she has been taught and apply it to her own company.