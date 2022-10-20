Kangana Ranaut and Rukmini Maitra are popular faces in the Hindi and Bengali film industries, respectively. Though both stars hail from different industries, what connects them is their upcoming biopic of legendary Bengali theatre artist, Nati Binodini who was behind establishing theatre in Bengal during the 19th century.

The biopic will be directed by Pradeep Sarkar and will star Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. The actress announced this on Wednesday (October 19). In response to the news, Rukmini told Hindustan Times, "I think it's great news. To begin with, that Bengali stalwart is being recognised once again and being given her due credit. It's almost a phoenix effect that I feel is happening to the Life of Binodini right now."

Earlier, on the eve of Teachers' Day, Rukmini revealed her first look from the Nati Binodiini biopic, which is titled Binodiini-Ekti Natir Upakhyan. Headlined by Ram Kamal Mukherjee that film will release in 2023.

Discussing about her film, Rukmini said, "Even though my film Binodiini has already been announced, being a Bengali, I feel very proud that the country is talking about an iconic Bengali woman who has carved the way for women in theatre/films nationwide, against all odds. So, all my very best wishes to the entire team, taking Bengal forward once again."

Rukmini feels honoured that both actors will portray the same eminent personality on the silver screen, but comparisons are inevitable. "But, it would also be an honour being compared to Kangana. She is such a senior and a marvelous actor. I'm a fan of her work myself. So what more can I say? I will try and do the utmost justice to my film and I'm sure Kangana will also be brilliant as always," Rukmini told the publication.

Kangana Ranaut's biopic is said to be a high-budget film. Speaking of the actor's professional life, Kanagana was last seen in Dhaakad. She will next be seen in Tejas and Emergency.