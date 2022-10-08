Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan and his actress-singer Saba Azad recently made a joint appearance at Richa Chaddha-Ali Fazal's wedding reception which took place in Mumbai. For the occasion, while the Vikram Vedha actor looked dapper in a black tuxedo, his ladylove opted for a green ethnic wear.

Later, Saba took to her Instagram handle to share a picture in her stunning outfit. She captioned the click as, "I only dress nice on rare rare occasions (yes I'm a mutt and I couldn't care less what you think of my duds) and this one was definitely worth it, thank you @therichachadha and @alifazal9 for inviting us to celebrate your love - it gives hope of a future where love wins - above all else."

While a section of the internet praised her look, there were a few who dropped some unsavory comments. One of them wrote, "You were looking like chheeee (yuck), eeew, yaak, whatever you understand...Take it."

Not the one to mince her words, Saba shared a screenshot of that comment in her Instagram stories and gave a savage reply to the troll. She wrote, "This is Shruti apparently she loves her love but she also just follows me to share her abundant hate - there are many like her out there - don't be like Shruti - feel free to unfollow me (smiley emoticon). Incidentally, Shruti hasn't met the block button yet - they shall be well acquainted soon!!"

Meanwhile, Saba's outfit received a thumbs up from the newly wed Richa. Her comment read, "Dear Saba, you look luminous. And love always wins... there's no version of the world where it doesn't... just takes time. Thank you for being with us, you looked great and loved up too @hrithikroshan."

Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are rumoured to be in relationship. Their linkup rumours first surfaced on the internet when they were spotted together for a dinner date in February this year. Later, Saba also joined Hrithik's family for a get-together. Since then, the duo is often spotted together.