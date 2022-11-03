Saba Azad Thanks Hrithik Roshan For Making Her Birthday Special; Share Glimpses Of Their Celebration

Recommended Video

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad make for a stunning couple and there are no second thoughts about it. The two have been dating each other for a while now and are often seen spending time together painting the town red with their romance. Recently, Saba turned a year older and Hrithik penned a sweet note for his ladylove and wrote, "Thank you for existing you quirky crazy nutty anomaly of a human being". And now, Saba has taken social media by storm as she shared glimpses of her birthday celebrations with Hrithik and it's all about love and happiness.

Taking to her Instagram account, Saba shared a video of her birthday celebrations which started with a beautiful bouquet for her apparently from Hrithik. She was seen enjoying the day in gym along with taking a dance lesson with the Vikram Vedha actor. This isn't all. The couple was also seen spending time enjoying lunch in the park and basked in the beauty of nature. Later, Saba and Hrithik also went on a date to celebrate the special day. In the caption, Saba wrote, "I like my birthdays to be quiet. More often than not you'll find me doing seemingly mundane things on the day, I don't quite remember when I began doing this but now it seems like the norm. Don't get me wrong, I love me a good party, so long as I can get a day to do this first. For me my birthday is a microcosm of what I would want my days on earth to be like - a good day is one in which I spend some time learning something new, in which I move my body, take time to nourish my mind, good food always features heavily on such a day and of course spend time with those I love. Thank you Ro for beautifully putting together my strange fruit of a plan. And thank you all of you who reached out with love, kind words and flowers - my house looks like a garden in spring and my heart is full".

To note, Saba and Hrithik's relationship has also got a green signal from the Roshan clan and the actress is often seen hanging out with the Kaabil actor's family.

Talking about the work front, Hrithik, who was last seen in Vikram Vedha with Saif Ali Khan, is currently working on Siddharth Anand's Fighter. The movie will also star Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor in the lead and will reportedly feature Hrithik playing the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. Fighter is slated to release on January 25, 2024.