Saif Ali Khan And Son Taimur Twinned In A Musical Concert

Be it Shah Rukh Khan-AbRam, or Akshay Kumar-Aarav, the father-son duos of Bollywood become the talk of the town every time they come under the public eye. One such adorable father-son duo is that of Vikram Vedha actor Saif Ali Khan and Taimur. The photos they click when they spend time together become instant hits on social media, be it their at-home masti, or their vacation photos. Likewise, the duo broke the internet again as they were seen twinning in a rock concert.

For their weekend, Saif and Taimur went to a music festival in Mumbai where they were papped by reporters. Both of them were wearing black shirts and blue denim jeans, with Taimur adding an extra flair to his fashion as he added a red bandana to his outfit. The father and son posed a bit for the paparazzi, then Saif told Taimur to stand a bit apart from him to pose solo. The star kid made a face and took a few steps away. He then soon went back to his dad to hold his hand.

Advertisement

Saif talked to the reporters about the event, saying, " I just love the idea of independent music apart from like when we were growing up as it was only films. Basically, I love music, I love the guitar. So it's really nice to be here. I think it's a wonderful day. I hope it continues to grow."

Taimur's mom Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London with her son Jeh shooting for a Hansal Mehta film. She is also working on a movie by Sujoy Ghosh that is based on the novel The Devotion of Suspect X. In the film, she will be working alongside Darlings star Vijay Verma. She was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, worked recently in Pushkar-Gayathri's Vikram Vedha where he starred with Hrithik Roshan and Radhika Apte. He will be next seen in Om Raut's Adipurush essaying the role of Raavan.

Click Here To See The Video