‘It Was Disappointing’: Saif Ali Khan Breaks Silence On Vikram Vedha’s Underperformance At Box Office

Pushkar and Gayatri's directorial venture Vikram Vedha was among the most-awaited Hindi films of 2022. Featuring Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the titular roles, the action thriller was the official Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil film of the same name.

It was released in September this year amid huge buzz and expectations. Upon its release, the film received decent reviews but it failed to perform as per expectations. Made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore, Vikram Vedha did a business of around Rs 80 crore at the domestic box office.

Months after the film's release, Saif Ali Khan finally reacted to its underperformance recently. While talking to CNBC-TV 18, he talked about the performance of recent Bollywood releases at the box office.

Reacting to the failure, he said, "Honestly, frankly Vikram Vedha was extremely disappointing at the box office in the sense that ya it opened grand and everyone who saw it really liked it but philosophically looking back, the reason we should really be polite to each other is because nobody has any clue what works or what doesn't work."

He added, "It was pretty much dead set that this film with these two guys in it is going to open big and since it's so well made, it's going to run (at the box office). But, it was disappointing."

Talking about the recent Bollywood films failing to make a mark at the box office, "I have no idea but something is happening. People will continue to make movies. Prices will keep fluctuating because our pricing, some of it, is insane. We pay people astronomically and the returns have been not good."

Coming back to Vikram Vedha, the film is based on the ancient folk tale of Vikram Betaal. While Hrithik played a gangster, Saif essayed the role of a police officer. Radhika Apte and Rohit Saraf also played pivotal roles in it.

Coming back to Saif Ali Khan, the talented star will next be seen in Om Raut's Adipurush. The magnum opus is based on the epic Ramayana and Saif will be seen playing the role of antagonist Raavan. The film is slated to hit the theatres next year.