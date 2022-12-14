Saif Ali Khan Gives Kareena Kapoor Khan A Quick Kiss While Playfully Carrying Taimur On His Shoulder

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of Bollywood's most powerful couples. Even after a decade of being married to each other and having two kids, Kareena and Saif have been able to keep the spark alive in them, and their public appearances are proof of it. The actress is quite popular amongst the paparazzi and is often captured by photographers stationed outside her house.

The stylish duo was spotted below their building by the paparazzi today, and there's one thing that caught our attention. The couple was seen exchanging a cute lip kiss in the latest video clip shared by the paparazzi's account, while their elder son Taimur Ali Khan hung on her father's shoulder. The mother of two was spotted with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan, as they headed inside their apartment.

Kareena looked fresh in her casual workout outfits. She wore black yoga pants and a light grey sweatshirt. She tied her hair into a messy back bun and added a red cap to finish her look. She also accessorised her look with a red wristwatch. Kareena teamed her workout attire with a pair of white sneakers. The couple seems to be in a happy mood today as they indulge in some cute PDA moments. We see Kareena and Saif kissing each other on the lips in the video.

Watch the video here:-

The actress was seen walking her way to her apartment and was constantly talking on her phone. Saif looked handsome in his casual ribbed blue jeans, white sneakers, and a tee. Saif wore cool black shades to complete his look. He and Taimur seem to be in a playful mood, as Saif carries him on his shoulder.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan's next project is Om Raut's Adipurush, alongside Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. Kareena, on the other hand, will be seen in Hansal Mehta's next, for which she has turned producer. She is also making her OTT debut soon with The Devotion to Suspect X, co-starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma, while Bebo has been roped in for The Crew, where she will share the screen with Tabu and Kriti Sanon.