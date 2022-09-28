Saif Ali Khan is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Vikram Vedha in which he is sharing screen space with Hrithik Roshan after two decades. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the Bollywood star shared how his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan reacted when she watched the neo-noir crime thriller at a special screening in Mumbai.
Saif Ali Khan Reveals Kareena's Reaction When She Watched Vikram Vedha; 'At The End Of The Interval, She..'
The Bhoot Police actor said that Bebo termed the film as 'blockbuster' and revealed that she told him that she wants to watch it again.
Speaking about Kareena's reaction to the film, Saif told the news portal, "She was really happy. She felt the film was great, she thought I was really good in it. At the interval, she said 'my God this is a blockbuster', and then at the end, she said, 'what a movie, I want to see it again'. It's nice because I watch films with very few people and she is someone whose opinion I value and to see her excited about it felt good."
On being asked if he read reviews of his movies, Saif revealed that he reads reviews of some 3-4 guys who still have some integrity in them.
"There are so many different reviews that sometimes it's a mess. You read one that says it's great, another calls it rubbish, and a third that says this is not good. So, you select over time, who you trust. So 3-4 guys who still have some integrity, in my head, I know who they are. I like to read them because that teaches me something," the daily quoted him as saying.
In the same interview, Saif admitted that he was both excited and nervous to work with Hrithik Roshan. He also called him a brilliant actor.
