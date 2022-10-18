One of Bollywood's power couples Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor completed 10 years of marital bliss on Sunday (October 16, 2022). In a new interview with a leading tabloid, Saif opened up on his equation with his actress-wife.
Saif Ali Khan Shares Secret To His Successful Marriage With Kareena Kapoor; 'There's A Great Deal Of Space...'
Calling her an "absolutely incredible" woman, Saif shared with ETimes that since he is not on social media, Bebo often jokes that he should be online to just see what others say about her.
On being asked what makes Kareena so incredible, the Vikram Vedha actor elaborated, "The way she balances out her life and priorities. And she is such a good friends with her friends. I've seen her caring so much about how an evening should be planned with her friends. She is correct in her behaviour."
Saif told the leading daily that he feels that he and Kareena are lucky to have grown together. "She has taught me a lot about time management and organizing family holidays; when to go to our ancestral town Pataudi, when to go to London, when to just stay home and make pizzas... It's been a great ten years," said Saif, adding that he feels very lucky and blessed.
In the same interview, Saif also revealed that the secret formula to a successful marriage is having a "great deal of space to do our own things."
Talking about his marriage with Kareena, he explained, "We give a lot of weightage to our individual interests. I've made her a book reader. She has made me more gregarious. Our jobs, creative as they are, keep us healthily occupied so that when we find time to be together, we cherish and celebrate our togetherness. That balance between being together and giving each other the space... it's a bit tricky. But it's all good when you have two like-minded people, like us. We give equal importance to doing films and making pizzas at home. I think it's a healthy balance of work, family friends and together-time."
The actor further said that leading a balanced life comes as naturally to him and Kareena.
The couple are parents to two kids, sons Taimur and Jeh whose lives are already out in the public because of their celebrity parents. Saif admitted that privacy does become a concern at times and that's why they travel far and wide to create some private space for the family.
Speaking about films, Saif Ali Khan will next be seen in Om Raut's magum opus Adipurush co-starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.
- SRK Kisses Son AbRam After He Wins A Medal At Taekwondo Match; Saif-Kareena Cheer For Taimur
- Kareena Kapoor Drops Cozy Photos With Husband Saif Ali Khan On 10th Wedding Anniversary; 'To Eternity We Go'
- Adipurush Director Om Raut Reacts To Netizens Comparing Ravana's Look To Padmaavat's Alauddin Khilji
- Adipurush: Plea Seeks Stay On Release Of Prabhas-Saif's Film; Claims Inaccurate Portrayal Of Hindu Gods
- Adipurush Makers Planning To Modify The Film's VFX After Receiving Flak For Teaser? Here's What We Know
- Saif Ali Khan Says He Read Reviews Where People Said Not To Work With Hrithik Roshan; 'It Will Destroy...'
- Ramayan's Sunil Lahri AKA Laxman Reacts To Adipurush Teaser; 'Zabardasti Ki Controversy Create Ki Ja Rahi Hai'
- Adipurush Director Om Raut Defends The Portrayal Of Ravana In His Film; 'We Haven't Done Anything Wrong'
- Ayodhya Ram Temple Head Priest Demands Ban On Adipurush; 'Films Should Be Made But...'
- Vikram Vedha Day 4 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film Witnesses A Drop
- Box Office: Vikram Vedha Has A Decent Weekend, PS-1 Is Fair, Brahmastra In Quest For Rs 275 Cr. Lifetime
- Vikram Vedha Day 3 Box Office Collection: Hrithik Roshan-Saif Ali Khan's Film Has An Average Weekend