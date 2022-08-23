One of Hindi cinema's legendary actresses Saira Banu, turns 78 today (August 23). Known for films like Junglee, Bluffmaster, Padosan, Purab Aur Paschim, to name a few, the leading lady weaved magic every time she appeared on screen.
Saira Banu Recalls Her Birthday Celebrations With Late Husband Dilip Kumar; 'It Would Be Like A Feast'
The actress was married to thespian Dilip Kumar for over 50 years until the latter passed away at the age of 98 on July 11 last year. In an interview with News18, Saira Banu recalled the good old days when her late husband made sure that she felt special on her birthday.
The Gopi actress shared that the late actor used to handpick flowers for the bouquet to gift it to her and fill the entire house with flowers. The legendary actor used to make sure to gift her some of the most beautiful outfits from her favourite shop in Mumbai with the help of their niece.
Saira told the publication that Dilip Kumar's memories are etched in her mind forever and that she shall sail and survive on these 'unforgetable' moments that they spent together when he was alive.
Further, the Victoria No. 203 actress also reminisced how her late husband used to organise a feast for her and invite friends and family to make the day special for her.
News18 quoted Saira Banu as saying, "Dilip saab would ensure some of the finest dishes were cooked on my birthday. It would be like a feast as he would invite the family members and there would also be friends and colleagues from the film industry. The menu would have biryani, korma, pulao, kebabs and some amazing desserts. The party would go on till the wee hours and we would all come together and play dumbs charades and antakshari."
The veteran actress told the news portal that after her husband Dilip Kumar's demise, she is no mood to celebrate her birthday. However, her nephew Raihan plans to take her out for dinner on her special day today. She further added that she would be praying all day and would just step out for a meal.
