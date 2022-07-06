While speaking to ETimes, Saira opened up about Dilip Kumar's absence from her life and said, "I wonder how many of you who are reading this have experienced the supreme bliss of spending unforgettable moments, days and years with the only man (or woman) you have dreamed of as your life partner. If you have, you will easily feel and understand the sense of desolation I feel today and every day from the time I wake up, seeing the empty space beside me in the bed we shared for over five- and-a-half decades."

Tomorrow (July 7, 2022), it will be one year since the veteran actor Dilip Kumar breathed his last. While no one can fill the void that he has left in the Hindi Film Industry, her wife Saira Banu is struggling to spend every single day of her life without her 'saheb'.

She further said that she turns her face away, buries it in the pillow and tries to go back to sleep, hoping if she will open her eyes again, she will see him sleeping by her side.

She further said that even though she knows the reality, she will take time to come to terms with it.

"When you lose the most precious people in your life, I have reckoned that, more than the loss, it is the painful acceptance of the fact that you are powerless before the will of God. The Almighty does not make exceptions and we have no choice but to accept his will in all humility," added Banu.

Despite being heartbroken, Saira considers herself very much fortunate, because she had Dilip Kumar with her for 56 years and more.

"The whole world now knows I fell in love with him at the age of 12 and I grew up with the dream tucked away in my mind that he alone is the perfect man for me. When the dream came true, I knew I was not his only admirer and that I had jumped the long queue of women who were hoping to be Mrs Dilip Kumar," averred Banu.