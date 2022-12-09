Salaam Venky Leaked Online: Kajol’s Slice of Life Drama Available For Free Download In HD Print

Kajol is an actress who is known for her stupendous acting skills and impressive line of work. The actress has been ruling the industry for almost three decades now and has given several iconic movies in her career so far. Kajol, who was last seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga, is now making the headlines for her recent release Salaam Venky. Helmed by Revathi, Salaam Venky was a slice of life drama and also features Vishal Jethwa in the lead. Interestingly, the movie also features Aamir Khan in a cameo.

And as Salaam Venky has finally hit the theatres today, it has been leaked online within hours of its theatrical release. According to media reports, the Revathi directorial is available for free download online and is available in HD print on several torrent sites like Filmywap, Onlinemoviewatches, 123movies, 123movierulz, Filmyzilla, and other pirated versions of the series in HD (300MB free download in 1080p, 720p, HD online) are also available for download. With Salaam Venkya getting leaked online, we wonder if it will affect its box office collection. To note, Salaam Venky is not the only movie to have become the victim of piracy. Recently, Taapsee Pannu's Blurr, Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2, Amitabh Bachchan's Uunchai, etc were also leaked online post release.

Meanwhile, Kajol's Salaam Venky has received a massive response from her husband Ajay Devgn. Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Ajay wrote, "To Kajol, the one who makes my zindagi badi, you are superlative in the film. Salaam Venky 'charged' me emotionally. This one is special. The whole team shines, especially Revathy. And, young @vishaljethwa06. My best wishes to the entire cast & crew". Interestingly, it is witnessing a clash with Taapsee Pannu's Blurr which has released on OTT platforms.

Talking about the clash, Taapsee stated, "I will be there at the theatre buying a ticket to watch Kajol in Salaam Venky. Her presence in any film is enough reason for me to be an audience. I've always been an ardent viewer of her cinema. I really wish Salaam Venky works for her".