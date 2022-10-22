Salman Khan Diagnosed With Dengue, Karan Johar Takes Bigg Boss 16 Charge
Filmmaker Karan Johar will be replacing Salman Khan during Friday's special episode of Bigg Boss season 16. During the Weekend ka Vaar episode, Salman is seen discussing several things with the contestants; their lives inside the house, what the outside world is thinking about them, guiding them on their game plan, etc.
If reports are to be believed, Salman Khan skipped Bigg Boss 16's Shukravaar Ka Vaar, which was aired last night (October 21). And according to an ETimes report, Salman has been diagnosed with dengue and he has not been feeling well for the past four days. A source close to the actor told the publication that the superstar is recovering well and will begin shooting for his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan once he recovers.
Now, to fill in his shoes, Karan Johar will be hosting popular reality show Bigg Boss 16's Weekend Ka Vaar until Salman returns to the sets.
As Salman Khan rests at home, shooting of his home production film continues with other actors at Golden Tobacco in Vile Parle, Mumbai, ETimes reported. The source also shared that the actor wants to get back on set and complete the shooting of his film, further adding that, "Salman is keen to return to the set because a huge set is standing and he wants to finish the schedule quickly."
Those in the know have also revealed that his sickness is the reason that Khan has not attended any Diwali parties. However, he is feeling well now and even visited his film's set for a brief period.
Meanwhile, speaking of Bigg Boss, hosting shows is nothing new for Karan Johar. Last year, he hosted the inaugural Bigg Boss OTT season. The season saw Divya Agarwal emerge as the winner, while choreographer Nishant Bhat emerged as the runner-up.
