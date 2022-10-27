Salman Khan Drops A Shirtless Photo As Bhai Dooj Wish; Leaves Fans Drooling Over Him

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan who gave Diwali parties a miss this year after he was diagnosed with dengue, extended greetings on the occasion of Bhai Dooj with a special post.

The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star posted a shirtless picture which left the netizens gushing over him. He captioned it as, "Happy bhai dooj." The click featured him flaunting his washboard abs while donning some cool sunnies in an outdoor area.

The picture received a lot of love on social media. A fan wrote, "Other stars are struggling to get well-shaped muscles in their 30's and then comes the megastar who have ripped muscles and perfect abs in his late 50s." Another one posted, "How can someone look this kind of hot in this age uff."'He is the brother of whole India," read another comment. Another Instagram user wrote, "Gotta be the most hottest I have ever seen in my life."

Speaking about work, the Bollywood superstar has been busy shooting for Bigg Boss 16. However, post his dengue diagnosis, he took a break from work and filmmaker Karan Johar stepped in as the new host for time being. Earlier this week, Salman made his first public appearance after recovery at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday party in Mumbai.

When it comes to movies, the actor was recently seen in a cameo in Chiranjeevi's Godfather. He will next be seen in Farhan Samji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to release in cinema halls on Eid 2023. The film also features Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh in pivotal roles. Besides this family entertainer, Salman Khan also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi up next for release.