Salman Khan Gets Engaged? Superstar’s Pictures With Lucky Ring Go Viral; Here’s the Truth
In a career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has delivered many successful films and is counted among the biggest superstars in the history of Bollywood.
Last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the actor recently attended the press conference for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), 2023. The award ceremony is slated to take place next year at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.
Besides Salman, many other popular celebrities including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Farah Khan were present at the conference. However, it's Salman Khan's ring that has caught the maximum attention.
Several pictures from the conference are currently doing the rounds on social media in which the Dabangg star is seen flaunting a ring on his middle finger. In the viral photos, Salman is seen looking handsome in a grey suit paired with a black shirt. Along with his lucky bracelet, the added ring has now sparked engagement rumours. Yes, you read that right!
The pictures have been posted on the official Instagram handle of IIFA with the caption, "Watch the dashing and spirited #SalmanKhan make a Dabangg entrance for the #IIFA2023 Press Conference"
The ring left some fans confused who speculated that the Ek Tha Tiger star might be engaged. However, that's not the case.
The truth is that the ring is a gift from Salman's father Salim Khan. In fact, the actor's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also have the exact same ring. While fans of B-Town's bhaijaan were happy thinking that he's finally got engaged, this is indeed a sad piece of news for them.
On the career front, Salman will next be seen playing the lead role in Farhad Sanji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill among others, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. His lineup also includes the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.
Coming back to IIFA Awards 2023, the event will take place from February 9 to February 11 next year. Reportedly, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan among other stars are expected to be performing.
- When A Top Bollywood Star Was Allegedly Accused Of Insulting A Female Film Critic
- Bigg Boss 16 Wild Card Entry: ‘Golden Boys’ Sanjay Gujar, Sunny Nanasaheb Confirmed For Salman’s Show
- Tiger 3: Salman Khan Confirms Reuniting With Revathy After 31 Years; To Play THIS Role In Action Thriller
- Bigg Boss 16: Did Salman Khan Actually Cheat On Kajol 24 Years Ago? Watch Promo To Find Out
- Bigg Boss 16: Faisal Shaikh To Enter As Wild-Card? Here’s What Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Finalist Said
- ‘I Do Not Idolise SRK’ When Vivek Oberoi Said He ‘Loves’ Salman & Called Shah Rukh ‘Arrogant’
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan’s Show To Have Double Elimination? Here’s What We Know
- Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Enter Bollywood With Her First Debut In 2023
- Did You Know Yami Gautam Was Dating Salman Khan’s Brother In Law Before Marrying Aditya Dhar?
- Priyanka Chahar Choudhary's Friend Defends Her, Says Actress Is Being Insulted For Standing Against Violence
- Bigg Boss 16 EXCLUSIVE: Gautam Calls Shiv Thakare ‘Dirtiest Player’; Reacts To Infamous Bathroom Incident
- Bigg Boss 16: Gautam Vig To Get Eliminated From Salman Khan’s Show?