Salman Khan Gets Engaged? Superstar’s Pictures With Lucky Ring Go Viral; Here’s the Truth

In a career spanning over three decades, Salman Khan has delivered many successful films and is counted among the biggest superstars in the history of Bollywood.

Last seen in Mahesh Manjrekar's Antim: The Final Truth with brother-in-law Aayush Sharma, the actor recently attended the press conference for the upcoming International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), 2023. The award ceremony is slated to take place next year at Abu Dhabi's Yas Island.

Besides Salman, many other popular celebrities including Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Sunidhi Chauhan, and Farah Khan were present at the conference. However, it's Salman Khan's ring that has caught the maximum attention.

Several pictures from the conference are currently doing the rounds on social media in which the Dabangg star is seen flaunting a ring on his middle finger. In the viral photos, Salman is seen looking handsome in a grey suit paired with a black shirt. Along with his lucky bracelet, the added ring has now sparked engagement rumours. Yes, you read that right!

The pictures have been posted on the official Instagram handle of IIFA with the caption, "Watch the dashing and spirited #SalmanKhan make a Dabangg entrance for the #IIFA2023 Press Conference"

The ring left some fans confused who speculated that the Ek Tha Tiger star might be engaged. However, that's not the case.

The truth is that the ring is a gift from Salman's father Salim Khan. In fact, the actor's brothers Arbaaz Khan and Sohail Khan also have the exact same ring. While fans of B-Town's bhaijaan were happy thinking that he's finally got engaged, this is indeed a sad piece of news for them.

On the career front, Salman will next be seen playing the lead role in Farhad Sanji's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Also featuring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, and Shehnaaz Gill among others, the film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023. His lineup also includes the much-awaited Tiger 3 with Katrina Kaif.

Coming back to IIFA Awards 2023, the event will take place from February 9 to February 11 next year. Reportedly, Salman Khan, Kriti Sanon, Ranveer Singh, and Varun Dhawan among other stars are expected to be performing.