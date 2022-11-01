Salman Khan Gets Y+ Security After Threats From Bishnoi Gang; Akshay Kumar Gets X Security

It hasn't been long since Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's unfortunate demise had rocked the nation. The singer was shot dead in Punjab's Moga district reportedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang. Later, there were reports that the Bishnoi gang has also been giving life threats to Salman Khan. And now, as per recent reports, the Maharashtra government has upgraded the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor's security. Reportedly, Salman has been given Y+ security now following which four armed security personnel have been assigned for the actor's security.

For the uninitiated, Salman's father Salim Khan had got a threat letter in June this year. The threat letter read, "Tumhara Moose Wala kar denge (You will end up like Moose Wala)". Following this, a case for registered under Section 506-II (Criminal Intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bandra Police Station. In light of the security concerns, Salman Khan's fans have been upgraded. As per a report published in India Today, two guards will accompany Salman everywhere he goes, while two have been assigned to his residence. On the other hand, Akshay Kumar and Anupam Kher have also been given X security wherein there will be three security officers protecting them in shifts.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Salman, who was last seen in Chiranjeevi's GodFather, will be next seen in Farhad Samji's much talked about Kisi Ki Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is said to be a remake of Veeram and will also star Shehnaaz Gill, Pooja Hegde, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal and Vijayendra Singh in the lead. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is expected to release on Eid next year.

Besides, Salman is also working on the much awaited third installment of the Tiger franchise with Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi. The movie will have Tiger and Katrina will be seen reprising their respective roles in Tiger 3 while Emraan will reportedly play the role of a lead antagonist. The movie will mark Katrina and Salman's seventh collaboration after Maine Pyaar Kyun Kia, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Yuvraaj and Bharat.