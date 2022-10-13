Salman Khan Gives A Glimpse Of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Co-Star Pooja Hegde’s Birthday Celebration; See Pic

Salman Khan has been all over the news these days courtesy of his upcoming movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The movie is directed by Fahad Samji and will be coming with an interesting ensemble of cast including Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Palak Tiwari etc. In fact, Salman is often seen treating fans with his different looks from the movie which has got everyone excited for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. And now, Salman is once again making the headlines as he gave a glimpse of co-star Pooja's birthday celebration.
Taking to his social media handle, Salman shared a pic wherein the birthday girl Pooja was seen cutting her birthday cakes. Dressed in a white shirt and shimmery red trousers, the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actress was beaming with happiness during the celebrations. Pooja was accompanied by Salman and legendary actor Venkatesh Daggubati. Sharing the pic, the Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor wrote, "Happy bday @hegdepooja".
To note, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will mark Salman's first collaboration with Pooja and fans are eagerly looking forward to see this new jodi.
Apart from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman is also gearing up for the release of the much talked about third installment of the Tiger franchise. The movie will feature Salman reprising his role as Tiger along with Katrina Kaif playing the role of Zoya. Tiger 3 will also feature Emraan Hashmi in the role as the lead antagonist.
