2022 has not been a great year for Hindi cinema. Barring Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi, Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files, Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Varun Dhawan's Jugjugg Jeeyo, none of the Bollywood movies have set the cash registers ringing at the box office. This has led to several discussions on social media as to why the Hindi films are failing to attract the audience towards cinema halls.
Salman Khan Has An Honest Response To Why Bollywood Films Are Not Performing Well At Box Office
At a recent promotional event for Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was asked the reason behind the poor performance of Bollywood films this year.
He said that the films from the south are doing 'really well' and though every artiste wants to make a good film, there is no formula to guarantee box office success.
Salman said, "We all try to make the best film. We want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. There's no formula to it."
Speaking about the increasing collaborations between the North and the South Film Industries, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star continued, "This has always been there. For some reason, it had stopped. I have worked with a lot of talent from the South. I have worked with him (Sudeep), Prakash Raj, Prabhudheva, a lot of South directors and DOPs. I am working with Venky now (Venkatesh), who started with Anari. There was even Kamal Haasan. All the south people have worked here and given big hits."
Further, the lead actor of Vikrant Rona, Kiccha Sudeep also opined on the North VS South debate. He said that he doesn't want to generalise the success of south films as he believes that if Bollywood didn't have good work to offer, it wouldn't have lasted this long.
Sudeep drew a comparison with Indian cricketer Virat Kohli who is currently out of form and said that it is just a matter of time before things get back on track. He said that the cultural exchange across industries points to actors being absolutely secure.
Talking about Vikrant Rona, the film which also stars Jacqueline Fernandez is slated to release on July 28.
