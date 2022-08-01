Salman Khan Issued Gun Licence By Mumbai Police For Self-Protection Amid Death Threats

While Salman refrained from speaking to media about the same, he reportedly applied for a gun licence for self-protection at Mumbai's CP office.

About a week ago, actor Salman Khan met Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and applied for a gun licence after receiving death threats. In June, after Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was gunned down reportedly by members of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi gang, both Salim Khan and Salman Khan received a threat letter that hinted that the actor's life is at risk.

Now, the latest reports suggest that Salman has been granted gun licence for self-protection.

Hindustan Times reported, "A senior IPS officer confirmed that the license was printed recently after the actor met Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar regarding his weapon licence application. Khan had submitted his application soon after the threat letter was found outside his residence in Bandra."

Advertisement Advertisement

The official further informed the leading daily, "As per the procedure, the file was sent to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (zone 9) for verification as well as to check the criminal record. Once the document verification and background check were cleared, looking at the seriousness of the threat the police headquarters cleared the file."

Those who are not aware Lawrence Bishnoi who is currently in Punjab Police custody in connection with the investigation into the murder of Moose Wala, had threatened the Ek Tha Tiger actor back in 2018 too.

The latest reports around Salman's safety has left his fans worried.

With respect to work, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.