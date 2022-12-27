Watch Salman Khan’s Sweet Peck On Ex-GF Sangeeta Bijani’s Forehead Post-Birthday Party

According to reports, Salman Khan's beloved sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, hosted a lavish party at her Mumbai home. Among others, Sangeeta Bijlani turned heads at Khan's birthday bash in a statement sparkly blue dress. Her makeup was on point, with glossy light pink lips and a glowy face, while she kept her tresses open. Sangeeta finished off her ensemble with shimmery silver heels. The actress proves that age is just a number.

Meanwhile, videos and pictures of Salman Khan kissing Sangeeta on her forehead have got fans talking. While seeing off the model outside the party venue, Salman was clicked kissing and hugging Bijlani. The photos show the warmth and friendship the duo shares. Salman and Sangeeta were dating in the 1990s and were set to get engaged. However, their relationship was short-lived.

On the work front, Salman Khan is the busiest actor in the industry. He will next be seen in Farhad Samji's directorial Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is slated to be released in theatres in April 2023. Salman Khan also has the highly anticipated film Tiger 3, in which he will reunite with Katrina Kaif.