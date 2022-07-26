Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is presenting the Hindi version of Kiccha Sudeep's upcoming fantasy action-adventure film, Vikrant Rona. At a recent promotional event of the film, the superstar shared the stage with Kiccha Sudeep, Jacqueline Fernandez, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

While speaking at the event, Salman made a quick Katrina Kaif reference when Ritesh Deshmukh praised Jacqueline Fernandez and her dancing abilities.

The Bollywood superstar pulled her leg and said, "She's not the only one." Assuming he is talking about her, Jacqueline shot back, "You are a very good dancer too." To this, the Sultan star replied, "It's not about me. There's also Katrina who has worked really hard."

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are one of the most loved pairs on screen, and have worked together on many films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvraj, Ek Tha Tiger, Bharat and Tiger Zinda Hain. The duo will be reuniting on the big screen once again for Manish Sharma's upcoming directorial, Tiger 3. The espionage thriller also features Emraan Hashmi in a pivotal role.

In March this year, Salman Khan unveiled the teaser of Tiger and captioned it as, "Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid let's all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3."

Besides the promising cast, Tiger 3 is also in the news for Shah Rukh Khan's cameo. Speaking about reuniting with Salman on screen, the Badshah of Bollywood has said in his Instagram live session, "With Salman Khan there is no working experience, there is love experience, happy experience, friendly experience and brotherly experience. So, it is amazing whenever I work with him."