Salman Khan Recreates 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' Song With Boxer Nikhat Zareen; Watch VIRAL VIDEO!

World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen recently had a fan moment when she got a chance to meet Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. The ace boxer and the actor even danced together to one of Salman's most popular songs 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kya' from the 1991 film Love.

Later, Nikhat took to her Instagram handle to share her 'dream come true' moment. Sharing the dance video, she captioned it as, "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua #fanmoment #whennikhatmetsalman #dreamcometrue #salmankhan." In the clip, Salman is seen wearing a white shirt paired with black pants, while Nikhat is dressed in blue athleisure.

Have a look at the video

As soon as Nikhat shared this clipping on her Instagram page, it went viral in no time and fans flooded the comment section under her post. An Instagram user wrote, "This must be moment of a lifetime....can't imagine meeting hero of life in real...congratulations and stay happy ♥️." Another one wrote, "This is the sweetest video on the internet today! So happy that you finally met him 😍❤️." "Main yeh reels 15 baar se bhi jyada dekh chuka hu😍 LOVE movie wala salman yaad aa raha ha," read another comment.

Nikhat had previously revealed that she is a huge fan of Salman Khan. In May, after winning the gold at World Boxing Championship, she had mentioned in an interview with NDTV, "Logo ka bhai hoga, woh toh meri jaan hai. Salman, I am his huge fan. It's my dream to meet him. My dream is to first win the Olympic medal and then go directly to Mumbai and meet Salman Khan."

Later in a tweet, Salman wished her on her victory with a tweet that read, "Congratzz on this gold Nikhat... @nikhat_zareen."

An elated Zareen reacted to his tweet by writing, "Being a die hard fan girl, It's one of my favourite dream that has come true. I could never believe that @BeingSalmanKhan would tweet for me. I'm so much humbled. Thank u so much for making my win more special . I'll savour this moment forever in my heart."

In response, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan star wrote, "Just don't knock me out . Lots of love .. Keep doing what u doing n keep punching like my hero Sylvester Stallone."

For the unversed, earlier in May this year, Nikhat Zareen made the nation proud after she defeated Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final and won gold medal in the Women's World Boxing Championships 2022.

On the film front, Salman Khan will next be seen in Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.