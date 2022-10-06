Superstar Salman Khan, who keeps teasing his fans with new updates about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently shared a new picture from the film. He took to his social media account to post a new snap of him from the most-awaited list of films. Salman looked stylish and handsome in a black suit, which he paired with a white shirt and accessorised the look with black shades.

Salman posted the picture and captioned it as, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan ... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." Fans swamped the comment section and commented several fire and heart emojis on the actor's post. A fan called Salman "handsome," while another wrote, "Bollywood Ka baap."

The Radhe star in August announced his upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of completing 34 years in the film industry. The actor also shared a teaser for the film and introduced his character from the movie. The one-minute long teaser shows the actor riding a cruiser bike against a rugged background of the Ladakh valley. He is seen walking in slow motion, wearing sunglasses, a bracelet, and shoulder-length hair, to upbeat music. Check it out here

Sharing it, Khan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now...My life's journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan." See here

Khan recently revealed that Tollywood actor Ram Charan will have a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing about the same, he said during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, "He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, 'I want to do this.' I told him, 'No-no'. But he said, 'I want to be with you in the same frame.' I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, 'What are you doing?' To which he said, 'I just want to be here."

Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the action-packed film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan. It also features an ensemble of pan-Indian actors, including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jagapathi Babu.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres at the end of 2022.

On the other hand, Khan also has another action-thriller, Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, which is scheduled for an April 23, 2023 release.