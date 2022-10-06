Superstar Salman Khan, who keeps teasing his fans with new updates about his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, recently shared a new picture from the film. He took to his social media account to post a new snap of him from the most-awaited list of films. Salman looked stylish and handsome in a black suit, which he paired with a white shirt and accessorised the look with black shades.
Salman Khan's 'Handsome' Look In New Still From Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan; Check Out
Salman posted the picture and captioned it as, "Woh tha kisi ka bhai, yeh hai kisi ki jaan ... #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan." Fans swamped the comment section and commented several fire and heart emojis on the actor's post. A fan called Salman "handsome," while another wrote, "Bollywood Ka baap."
The Radhe star in August announced his upcoming family entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of completing 34 years in the film industry. The actor also shared a teaser for the film and introduced his character from the movie. The one-minute long teaser shows the actor riding a cruiser bike against a rugged background of the Ladakh valley. He is seen walking in slow motion, wearing sunglasses, a bracelet, and shoulder-length hair, to upbeat music. Check it out here
Sharing it, Khan penned a heartfelt note and wrote, "34 years ago was now and 34 years later is also now...My life's journey began from nowhere, made up of 2 words, now and here. Thank u for being with me then which was now, and thank you for being with me now, Really appreciate it, Salman Khan." See here
Khan recently revealed that Tollywood actor Ram Charan will have a cameo appearance in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Sharing about the same, he said during the Bigg Boss 16 premiere, "He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, 'I want to do this.' I told him, 'No-no'. But he said, 'I want to be with you in the same frame.' I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning, he got his vanity van. He even got his costume. He was there before us. So, I asked him, 'What are you doing?' To which he said, 'I just want to be here."
Speaking of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, the action-packed film is helmed by Farhad Samji and produced by Salman Khan. It also features an ensemble of pan-Indian actors, including Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Shehnaaz Gill, and Jagapathi Babu.
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will hit the theatres at the end of 2022.
On the other hand, Khan also has another action-thriller, Tiger 3, opposite Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, which is scheduled for an April 23, 2023 release.
- Bigg Boss 16: Rahul Vaidya Backs Rapper MC Stan, Recalls Being 'Avoided' In BB 14
- Godfather Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Film Opens On An Average Note
- Bigg Boss 16: How to vote for your favourite contestant on Salman Khan's show
- Godfather Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- It’s Official! Eijaz Khan Confirms His Engagement With Pavitra Punia; Share Pics Of The Special Moment
- Bigg Boss 16: MC Stan To QUIT Salman Khan’s Show In The First Week?
- Godfather Review: Chiranjeevi's Remake Is Quite Different From Lucifer
- Godfather Twitter Review: Film Buffs Tweet Their Opinions On Chiranjeevi's Lucifer Remake!
- How Will Internet Star Kili Paul Enter The Bigg Boss House? As A Contestant Or….
- Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan And Shalin Bhanot Lock Horns; Filmmaker Warns Latter About Playing Games With Him
- Bigg Boss 16 Week 1 Nomination: Shiv Thakre, Sajid Khan,Gori Lagori Among Nominated; Is It TV Stars vs Non-TV?
- Ayesha Jhulka On Salman Khan’s Philanthropism: He Packed Leftover Food From Set And Donate To Beggars