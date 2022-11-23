Salman Khan’s Niece Alizeh Agnihotri To Enter Bollywood With Her First Debut In 2023

There are only 38 days to go before the end of this year and movie buffs have already started making a list of the films that will release in 2023 that they are going to watch. Next year will also see the debut of many star kids like Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Now, a new name is added to the list of star kids that will enter Bollywood in 2023 and

Daughter of Salman's sister and producer Alvira Agnihotri and Atul Agnihotri, Alizeh has been preparing for her Bollywood debut for quite a long time. She was taking dancing and acting lessons for over two years. Later, Salman and her parents felt that she is now ready to start her career in Bollywood and greenlit her decision to act.

Alizeh Agnihotri will be making her debut in a project that will be directed by Soumendra Padhi. Soumendra is best known for his critically acclaimed Netflix series Jamtara. Additionally, he was given the national award for his directorial venture Budhia Singh: Born To Run. As per Pinkvilla, the film's official spokesperson said that Alizeh has already begun to shoot for the film. The script is said to be off-beat and is set to release in 2023.

Apart from her parents and Salman Khan, another person she considers her idol is her dance teacher and the legendary choreographer Saroj Khan. On her demise in 2017, Alizeh took to Instagram and penned an emotional note in which she wrote, "Masterji was my idol. When she composed a piece for the class, she would close her eyes and really listen to the music; swaying her body gently as it became a vessel for whatever she was envisioning. Her age never bothered her, and her spirit never faltered."

She further wrote, "Every second that I spent with her was an honour and I feel so blessed to have had that time. Thank you for everything Masterji."