A month after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, the actor recently paid a visit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the former's office in South Mumbai.
Salman Khan Seeks Permission For Weapon License For Self Protection Amid Death Threats
According to reports, the Tiger 3 actor has applied for a gun license for self-protection. Salman met the Police Commissioner in context of the license. A tweet by ANI read, "Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police."
It featured a video that showed Salman Khan exiting the Mumbai Police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market in Mumbai.
For the unversed, after the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter from the same gang which murdered Moosewala. The letter reportedly had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B- which were interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar.
Reportedly, Bishnoi wanted to kill Salman Khan over the Chinkara poaching case in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. Sources also revealed that Bishnoi, who is currently being probed in connection with the case of Moosewala's murder, had told the cops that Salman and his father Salim Khan will have to render a public apology in Jambaji temple or else the Bishnoi community will kill them.
Workwise, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Farhad Samji's next alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.
- Shehnaaz Gill Bags Her Second Bollywood Film Starring Anil Kapoor And Bhumi Pednekar: Report
- Siddharth Nigam Confirms Doing Salman's Film; Talks About Shehnaaz & Says 'Meri Maa Se Unki Bohot Banti Hain'
- SS Rajamouli Wanted To Direct Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Reveals Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad
- Ashneer Grover Recalls Not Being Able To Afford Salman Khan’s Rs 7.5 Crore Fee For An Endorsement Deal
- Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan Has Hiked His Fee 3 Times; To Get Paid Over Rs 1000 Crore?
- Lawrence Bishnoi Bought Rs 4 Lakh Assault Rifle To Kill Salman Khan In 2018: Report
- Bigg Boss 16 Likely To Start In Next Two Months; Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 Postponed To Next Year: Report
- Salman Khan Must Tender Public Apology Or Bishnois Will Kill Him: Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Delhi Cops
- Koffee With Karan Season 7: Ranveer Singh Opens Up On What He Has Learnt From Ajay Devgn & Salman Khan
- Actor Salman Khan's Lawyer Claims Death Threat From Lawrence Bishnoi Gang
- Karan Johar Says He Cannot Bring Shah Rukh, Salman & Aamir Khan On His Show; 'People Are Waiting To Attack...'
- GodFather First Look: Poster Of Megastar Chiranjeevi's Film is Intense & Promising!