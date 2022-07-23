Salman Khan Seeks Permission For Weapon License For Self Protection Amid Death Threats

A month after Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter, the actor recently paid a visit to Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar at the former's office in South Mumbai.

According to reports, the Tiger 3 actor has applied for a gun license for self-protection. Salman met the Police Commissioner in context of the license. A tweet by ANI read, "Actor Salman Khan applied for a weapon license for self-protection at the Mumbai CP office, after he recently received a threat letter: Mumbai Police."

It featured a video that showed Salman Khan exiting the Mumbai Police headquarters, located opposite Crawford Market in Mumbai.

For the unversed, after the assassination of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan received a death threat letter from the same gang which murdered Moosewala. The letter reportedly had two signatories with just the initials G.B and L.B- which were interpreted as the names of Lawrence Bishnoi and his Canada-based aide Goldy Brar.

Reportedly, Bishnoi wanted to kill Salman Khan over the Chinkara poaching case in Jodhpur, Rajasthan during the filming of Hum Saath Saath Hain in 1998. Sources also revealed that Bishnoi, who is currently being probed in connection with the case of Moosewala's murder, had told the cops that Salman and his father Salim Khan will have to render a public apology in Jambaji temple or else the Bishnoi community will kill them.

Workwise, Salman Khan has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Farhad Samji's next alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati.