Salman Khan To Reunite With Bhagyashree & Bhumika Chawla In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Report

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced by the makers. Starring the superstar alongside Pooja Hegde and Venkatesh Daggubati, the family entertainer reportedly even has a cameo by RRR star Ram Charan.

While the film already boosts of an enviable ensemble cast, we now hear two of Salman Khan's former leading ladies have also been roped in for this Farhad Samji directorial. As per a report in India Today, Salman Khan will be reuniting with Bhagyashree and Bhumika Chawla in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Bhagyshree made her Bollywood debut opposite Salman in Sooraj Barjatya's cult romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. Salman and Bhumika shared screen space in Satish Kaushik's tragic romance Tere Naam in 2013. Both the films were major commercial hits at the box office and are still known for their popular songs.

The report further states that both the actresses have important roles to play in the movie. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also marks the Bollywood debut of Shehnaaz Gill. Besides them, the film also stars Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam and Vijender Singh. The film was previously titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

The music of this Salman Khan-starrer has been composed by Devi Prasad. Previously in an interview, he had revealed that they have joined hands with Honey Singh for a song in the film.

He had said, "We did an amazing dance number for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It's a crazy collaboration with Honey Singh. I saw the video. It's very good. Kids are going to love it." Praising the choreography and the cinematography of the song, he had shared that Farhad had narrated him the entire script while working on his music as he wanted to know the vibe and different parts of it.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was supposed to hit the big screens by the end of this year but the makers postponed its release. Now, the Salman Khan-Pooja Hegde starrer is slated to release on Eid 2023. The film will marks the superstar's 10th Eid release. Besides this movie, Salman also has Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 in the pipeline.