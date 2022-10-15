Salman Khan Unveils New Poster Of Tiger 3, Locks In New Release Date
Superstar Salman Khan's most-awaited film, Tiger 3, has finally got a release date. The film will be released next year on Diwali instead of Eid. The makers of Tiger 3 on Saturday (October 15) took to social media to announce the new release date for the film. Tiger 3 is the third instalment of the tiger franchise and will be helmed by Band Baaja Baaraat director Maneesh Sharma.
Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi, and it will have a cameo by Shah Rukh Khan. The film will be released in Tamil and Telugu.
Taking to Twitter, Salman Khan wrote, "Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu." He also shared a new poster of the film that featured him.
