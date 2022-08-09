Singer Arjun Kanungo who has crooned popular songs like 'Aaya Na Tu', 'Baaki Baatein Peene Baad', 'Tu Na Mera', 'La La La', etc., is all set to tie the knot with his girlfriend Carla Dennis. Arjun and Carla, who have been dating for the past 7 years, will get married this week.
Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor & Other B-Town Celebs To Attend Arjun Kanungo’s Wedding Party
The wedding will take place on 10th August and the couple will then be hosting a wedding party on 11th August at Karan Johar's all-new joint in South Mumbai, Neuma! Sources close to the couple have confirmed that the party will take place at Neuma and we have also got our hands on the invitation card. Take a look below:
That's not all, what's even more exciting is the guest list of the party as it comprises of many B-Town celebs such as Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Maheep Kapoor, King, Sonal Chauhan, Bhavna Pandey and Seema Khan among others. The theme of the party is said to be 'evening chic' and going by the invite and the venue, it's going to be a dazzling star-studded affair.
According to sources in the know-how, Arjun and Carla's nuptials will be a small and intimate affair and that's why the couple decided to have a grand party for all their industry friends as a post-wedding celebration.
Meanwhile, Arjun and Carla's mehndi function is set to take place on 9th August and will be followed by their other functions! Stay tuned for more deets on the Arjun Kanungo and Carla Dennis wedding!
