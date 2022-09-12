Salman Khan Was On Hit List Of The Accused In Sidhu Moose Wala Case, Reveals Punjab DGP

The Punjab Police recently opened up on the links between popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala murder case and the death threats sent to Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, Gaurav Yadav, Punjab director general of police (DGP), told reporters during a briefing that Kapil Pandit, one of the accused arrested in the Moose Wala murder case revealed that he was approached by the Lawrence Bishnoi gang through Sampat Nehra and Goldy Brar to kill Salman.

Yadav said, "During the probe, one of the arrested accused, Kapil Pandit, revealed that he along with Sachin Bishnoi and Santosh Yadav had conducted a recce in Mumbai to target Salman Khan. They had done an elaborate recce and they spent a lot of time in Mumbai and we will also verify this angle in the investigation."

He further added, "The disclosures on targeting Salman Khan were preliminary and yet to be corroborated. We can even send a team to Mumbai."

Santosh Jadhav, who is an accused in the Moose Wala assassination case and Sachin Thapan, who has been detained in Azerbaijan, were also part of this deadly plan.

During the preliminary interrogation, Pandit also revealed that he had carried out recce several times with the intention to kill Moose Wala at the behest of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to avenge the death of youth Akali leader Vicky Middukhera.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police on Saturday (September 10) arrested the sixth and last shooter, Deepak Mundi in the Moose Wala murder case along with his two aides Kapil Pandit and Rajinder Joker from the Indo-Nepal border in West Bengal when they were trying to escape to Nepal.

For the unversed, singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified gangsters in Mansa district of Punjab in May this year. Days after this shocking incident, Bollywood star Salman Khan and his writer-father Salim Khan had received a death threat.