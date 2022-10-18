Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Celebrates First Schedule Wrap with Meghna Gulzar And Team; Shares Pics

Vicky Kaushal is an actor who is known for his impeccable acting prowess and versatility. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actor makes sure to present something new to the table every time he hits the screen. Interestingly, after a stupendous performance in Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham, Vicky has been making headlines for his upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the movie is a biopic on Sam Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The movie will feature Vicky playing the titular role.

As fans have been eagerly waiting for Sam Bahadur, Vicky has shared an update about the historical drama. The actor has announced the first schedule wrap of this Meghna Gulzar directorial. Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared pics from the sets wherein the team was celebrating the first schedule wrap. The first pic had Meghna and Vicky flaunting their 'Sam Bahadur' jacket as they posed for the camera. Another pic had Vicky cutting the cake on the sets. He captioned the post as, "After more than 2 months of relentless work across 5 cities... it's a SCHEDULE WRAPPP for the बहादुरs!!! Few more cities and a few more months to go. See you soon Team, to continue our journey of making #SAMबहादुर !!!"

