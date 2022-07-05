Samantha Ruth Prabhu To Make Her Debut In Bollywood Opposite Ayushmann Khurrana: Report

After establishing herself as a popular name in the South Film Industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu made her presence felt in the Hindi-speaking belt with her digital debut, Raj & DK's The Family Man 2 for which she received rave reviews for her performances along with several awards.

While rumours about Samantha's debut in Bollywood has been floating in the media for a very long time, we now hear that the Rangasthalam star has finally given her nod to a Hindi film.

According to a report in a news portal, Samantha has signed a big commercial entertainer opposite Ayushmann Khurrana which will be bankrolled by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films.

A Peepingmoon report quoted a source as saying, "Samantha has been working in films for the last 12 years and has an illustrious filmography behind her. So when she was seriously contemplating her Bollywood career after earning accolades and awards for her performance in Raj & DK's espionage thriller series, she was looking for projects that would be exciting enough for her to take time off from her career down South. She has been offered dozens of films and web shows in the last 8-9 months, but only a few of them could titillate her even for consideration. Dinesh Vijan's film is one of the most exciting scripts Samantha has come across, and there is no way she could have passed it on."

The industry source further informed the portal that the film is a perfect Bollywood launch for the Mersal actress as she has a meaty role opposite Ayushmann. It is touted to be an intriguing story with ample dose of humour and suspense.

As per the portal, sources close to the development told them that the paperwork on this film has been completed and the makers are now discussing shooting timelines with Ayushmann and Samantha's respective teams.

The film is expected to roll towards the end of this year after Samantha wraps up her current commitments.