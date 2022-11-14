Sania Mirza And Shoaib Malik NOT To Get Divorced? Here’s What We Know

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have been all over the news these days courtesy of their troubled marriage. There have been reports that their marriage has hit the rock bottom and that the sports couple is planning to part ways. The media reports suggested that the Pakistani cricketer was allegedly cheating on Sania with Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar. In fact, it was also reported that Shoaib and Sania, who are married for over 12 years, are already living separately and will get divorced soon. However, as per the recent updates, Shoaib and Sania have reportedly decided to give their marriage another chance.

According to a report published in Bollywood Life, Sania and Shoaib took the decision to put their divorce on hold for their son Izhaan. The report further suggested that the tennis star has always wanted a happy family and that she loves her son immensely. As a result, Sania doesn't want her Izhaan to long for a complete family. "Sania and Shoaib are the most mature couple and are working on their marriage for now. Everyone's marriage goes through a rough patch and if one feels that it can be worked in that why not give it a second chance?" the source was quoted saying.

Advertisement

Earlier, the couple had celebrated Izhaan's fourth birthday. On the special day, Sania shared a post which read as, "I am so many things in this life but my favorite one is to be your mumma. It was the best day of my life the day you were born , and you even smiled. You are growing into the kindest and most precious young boy and I couldn't be prouder to be your mumma. You made me better and taught me the selfless and unconditional love I never knew. I love you my sweetest boy and no matter how old you become you will remain my baby forever" along with heart emoticons.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Shoaib and Sania will be collaborating for a reality show soon. Titled as Mirza Malik Show, the show will be premiered on the OTT platform Urduflix. The makers had also unveiled a poster of the show wherein Sania was seen standing next to Shoaib with her hand on the Pakistani cricketer's shoulder. Well, so far, neither Shoaib nor Sania have made a statement about their ongoing divorce rumours, however, their recent collaboration has certainly left the fans wondering if the divorce rumours were mere a publicity gimmick.