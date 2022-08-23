Its celebration time for the Kapoors and why not? A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy and her family can't have enough of the little bundle of happiness. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sonam's actor-uncle Sanjay Kapoor said that he is having a gala time calling his brother Anil Kapoor 'nanaji'.
"It's absolutely exciting. We were waiting for this day. It's a double bonanza for me because Sonam's baby boy shares his birthday with my mother-in-law. A few days ago, we went to meet the beautiful baby, his parents and grandparents - Anil and Sunita. It was nice to meet Anil and tell him, 'Finally, you are a grandfather'. I enjoyed calling him nanaji. He laughed and said grandfather sounds cooler," said Sanjay Kapoor while speaking to Bombay Times.