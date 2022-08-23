"It's absolutely exciting. We were waiting for this day. It's a double bonanza for me because Sonam's baby boy shares his birthday with my mother-in-law. A few days ago, we went to meet the beautiful baby, his parents and grandparents - Anil and Sunita. It was nice to meet Anil and tell him, 'Finally, you are a grandfather'. I enjoyed calling him nanaji. He laughed and said grandfather sounds cooler," said Sanjay Kapoor while speaking to Bombay Times.

Its celebration time for the Kapoors and why not? A couple of days ago, Sonam Kapoor gave birth to a baby boy and her family can't have enough of the little bundle of happiness. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Sonam's actor-uncle Sanjay Kapoor said that he is having a gala time calling his brother Anil Kapoor 'nanaji'.

Sanjay went on to add that Sonam and Anand Ahuja are 'ecstatic' to embrace parenthood.

The Fame Game actor further spoke about his mother Nirmal Kapoor and said that she has become a great-grandmother once again. He said that in a span of one year, she has become great-grandmother to three babies. Those who are not aware, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah became proud fathers to baby girls.

While Mohit was blessed with a girl last year, Akshay had a daughter a few months ago.

"So, yes, it's raining babies in the Kapoor family," concluded Sanjay on a happy note.

With respect to work, Sanjay will next be seen in the second season of Karan Johar's reality show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, which will stream on Netflix.