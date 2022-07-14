Sara said, "We decided to go to Bhairavnath and there was a normal path for walking. But we thought ourselves to be better. We chose to hike instead. There was an eighty five degree incline of just rocks and Janhvi is like let us just climb this."

Actresses Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are the next guests to grace the couch of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan Season 7. Recently, Karan shared the teaser of their episode and left netizens all pumped up about it. During their conversation with Karan, Janhvi and Sara recalled a horrifying incident that took place in Bhairavnath, and shared their near-death experience.

Sara further said that even though she had a hunch that it was a bad idea, she echoed with Janhvi's idea and went ahead with the plan, only to regret it later. Sara also admitted that she didn't want to be a buzzkill.

However, there were instances wherein she was sure they would fall off owing to the shaky rocks. Fortunately, Sara and Janhvi were later found by the former's driver and were rescued.

Advertisement Advertisement

Janhvi on the other hand, shared one more unpleasant experience while traveling with Sara, and recalled how the Atrangi Re actress' choice of having a low-cost no-heater hotel in Kedarnath froze her to death.

"I had travelled to Kedarnath with two thermals, one puffer jacket, three shawls, two track pants, and two sweaters. Karan, I wore every single piece of clothing I had owned and was still shivering," shared Janhvi.

Well, we cannot wait to see them spilling more beans about their lives on Koffee With Karan Season 7, which will stream today at 7 pm on Disney+ Hotstar.