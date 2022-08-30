Besides films, actress Sara Ali Khan's personal life also garners a lot of attention. Recently, the Atrangi Re star was spotted by fans at a cafe with cricketer Shubman Gill which led to their linkup rumours on social media.

A Tik-Tok user uploaded a video in which Sara and Shubman Gill are seen having dinner together at a restaurant. While the actress looked pretty in a pink outfit, the cricketer sported a white and green shirt.

The now-viral video sent the netizens into a tizzy. A Twitter user wrote, "Kya chakar hai (What is happening)." Another one commented, "Tendulkar or Khan, any Sara will do for Gill." "From Daughter of a cricketer (Sara Tendulkar) to granddaughter of a cricketer (Sara Ali Khan) #Shubmangill Came a long way," joked another user.

For the unversed, Shubman Gill was earlier rumoured to be dating cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar. However, recently, speculations of their breakup surfaced on the internet after they unfollowed each other on social media. Apparently, Shubman and Sara Tendulkar were in a relationship since a long time, however, they never spoke about it in public.

Speaking about Shubman's alleged new love interest, actress Sara Ali Khan, she was reportedly dating her Love Aaj Kal co-star Kartik Aaryan which was recently confirmed by Karan Johar on his talk show Koffee With Karan 7. However, they parted ways in 2020. Since then, the duo has hardly ever spoken about each other in public.

With regards to work, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's yet-to-be-titled film opposite Vicky Kaushal. On the other hand, Shubman Gill recently hit headlines when he broke Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record with maiden hundred in his third ODI against Zimbabwe in Harare.