Sara Ali Khan Says She Is The Same Girl Who Loves Going To A Temple And Wearing Bikinis At The Beach

While speaking to Elle magazine, Sara said, "The girl going to a temple is the same girl wearing bikinis at the beach is the same girl who hates living away from her mother for 45 days while shooting. She will keep surprising you, because she is still surprising herself. I am an 'anything that allows me to walk' person."

We love each and every side of Sara Ali Khan. In her recent tete-a-tete with a magazine, Sara opened up about herself and said that she is someone who is constantly evolving.

She also recalled the time she spent with her parents and said that every summer, she used to go with her parents to watch The Broadway and the London Theatre versions of The Lion King.

She further said that some might consider her crazy for watching the same play over and over again, but she might go again to watch the same play.

"Growing up, I realised that my father was extremely interested in history. We visited Rome and Florence together and went to every museum in the city. We are both always curious and that's really all it takes-you should want to know," added Sara.

She went on to add that she and Saif always tell each other what they are reading.

"He recommended Anna Karenina to me, but I read a lot of classics when I was studying at Columbia, from The Odyssey by Homer to Dante's Inferno. I told my father about them and he was so intrigued by the idea that he got them all and started reading too," asserted Sara.

With respect to work, Sara will next be seen in Laxman Utekar's next, which also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.