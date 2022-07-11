Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. However upon its release, the spy thriller was panned by the critics and the audience alike, and the movie turned out to be big flop show at the box office.
Saswata Chatterjee On Dhaakad's Failure At Box Office: It Was Strange To Me As To Why It Didn't Work
In a new interview with News18, Saswata Chatterjee who essayed a central character in the ambitious film, opened up on the film's failure to impress the audience despite being a big production. He said that he fails to understand why the movie didn't do well at the box office.
Saswata said, "No, it did not create an impact. Obviously, it feels bad. It was a big project. It was removed from cinema halls even before I could watch it. Yet it was a big-scale project- from its action to its soundtrack. So it was strange to me as well as to why it didn't work."
On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut recently took to her Instagram stories and claimed that Dhaakad is a victim of negative PR.
She wrote, "My producer @deepakmukut hasn't sold his office. He even said he recovered all his costs yet negative PR don't stop... if you want to attack Himmat toh rakho saamne se aane ki (Have some courage to fight)... Chillar mafia."
Kangana also shared a screenshot of a website mentioning films like Radhe Shyam, Gangubai Kathiawadi, JugJugg Jeeyo and 83 as box office flops and wrote, "Everyday I wake up to hundreds of articles of Dhaakad being a flop... and no one is talking about these big disasters... any specific reason?"
Earlier, Deepak Mukut, the producer of Dhaakad had also reacted to the film's poor performance at the box office and said that he doesn't know what went wrong with the Kangana Ranaut-starrer despite the film being well made and with a lot of conviction. However, he also added that he believes it's people's choice, what they accept and what they not and what they want to watch as well.
Dhaakad marked the directorial debut of Razneesh Ghai. The film stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta as antagonists.
