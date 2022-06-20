The trailer of Shabaash Mithu featuring Taapsee Pannu has been launched today (June 20). The sports drama is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj.
Shabaash Mithu Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu As Mithali Raj Sets Out To Change The Gentleman's Game
Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon!
Taapsee took to her social media handles to share the film's trailer and wrote, "Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman's game" She created HERSTORY and I'm honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022."
Watch the trailer.
The message of 'Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The actor is known for her power-packed performances and choice of films that challenge norms.
The trailer was launched today amidst a lot of buzz by one of India's most iconic cricketers, Sourav Ganguly. Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15, 2022.
- Taapsee Pannu On Mithali Raj's Retirement: She Is Truly A Legend We Can Never Thank Enough
- Taapsee Pannu On Working With Shah Rukh Khan In Dunki: I Am More Fond Of Him As A Human Being
- Shabaash Mithu: Tappsee Pannu's Film To Hit Big Screen On July 15
- Taapsee Pannu Reveals Why She Refrained From Announcing Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer Dunki
- Shah Rukh Khan Is All Set To Start Filming For Rajkumar Hirani’s Film From Next Week In Mumbai
- Taapsee Pannu Wonders How Brides Enjoy Looking At Themselves With Layers Of Makeup On
- Mishan Impossible Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Mishan Impossible Twitter Review: Here's How Audiences Reacted To Taapsee Pannu's Film
- Taapsee Pannu On The Success Of The Kashmir Files: It Can't Be A Bad Film For It To Last That Long
- Shabaash Mithu Teaser: Taapsee Pannu As Cricketer Mithali Raj Creates 'Herstory'; Watch Video
- Mahesh Babu Launches Theatrical Trailer Of Taapsee Pannu Starrer Mishan Impossible
- EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW! Govind Namdev: I Took Up Negative Roles By Choice; Didn't Want To Act As Fillers In Films