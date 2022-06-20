The trailer of Shabaash Mithu featuring Taapsee Pannu has been launched today (June 20). The sports drama is based on the life of legendary cricketer Mithali Raj.

Mithali Raj, who is known for her record breaking 23 year long career in international cricket, made over 10000 runs in ODI. The film follows her journey of becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of girls and women across the world. The film is a tribute to the recently retired icon!

Taapsee took to her social media handles to share the film's trailer and wrote, "Mithali Raj. You know the name, now get ready to see the story behind what makes her the legend. Woman who redefined "The Gentleman's game" She created HERSTORY and I'm honoured to bring it to you #ShabaashMithu 15th JULY 2022."

Watch the trailer.

The message of 'Nazariya badlo, khel badalgaya' is encapsulated in the trailer to the hilt with compelling dialogues and glimpses of the talented Taapsee playing Mithali with utmost conviction. The actor is known for her power-packed performances and choice of films that challenge norms.

The trailer was launched today amidst a lot of buzz by one of India's most iconic cricketers, Sourav Ganguly. Shabaash Mithu, directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios hits theatres on July 15, 2022.