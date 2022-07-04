It is known to all that Salman Khan will be making an extended guest appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's espionage thriller Pathaan. The latter will be reciprocating this gesture with a cameo in Salman Khan's much anticipated film Tiger 3. While fans cannot wait to watch these two superstars in one frame, there's another big news in store for them.

According to a report in Pinkvilla, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be soon teaming up for two-hero flick, touted to be India's biggest action film which will be bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, "Aditya Chopra plans to take things to the next level by mounting a two hero action spectacle featuring Tiger and Pathaan. It would be the first proper 2 hero collaboration for the two mighty Khan since the release of Karan Arjun (1995). Adi has been working on this idea for a while now and he will be extensively working on the script, screenplay and dialogues."

The report further stated that this epic two-hero crossover will reportedly hit the shooting floors by the end of 2023 or by first quarter of 2024.

According to the portal, both Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan have kept their bulk dates vacant in this tentative period and the exact logistics will be locked once the makers give them a combined narration which is likely to take place in the latter half of this year. Chopra is yet to zero down a director for this action spectacle. The report stated that the producer has kept the creative control on this project with him and is tight-lipped about it.

The source informed the portal that the first ever narration of this Tiger x Pathaan film will be a joint narration at Yash Raj Studios with just three people- Aditya Chopra, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. This will take place once the first cut of both Tiger and Pathaan is locked.

Recently, in an Instagram live session, Shah Rukh Khan had confirmed Salman's cameo in Pathaan and said, "With Salman Khan, there is no working experience. There's always a love experience, happy experience, friendly experience, and brotherly experience. It's amazing whenever I work with him. We haven't really done a full-fledged film together, apart from one (Karan Arjun), which was also not full-fledged, to be honest. We were not together in the film for too long. So we get to work 4-5 days in a year sometimes in a film."

Shah Rukh Khan's next release is Pathaan which marks his comeback on screen after five years. Salman on the other hand, has Tiger 3 in the pipeline.