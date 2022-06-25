Shah Rukh Khan Celebrates 30 Years In Cinema; Says He Just Wanted To Do A Few Films!

Shah Rukh Khan, the Badshah of Bollywood celebrated 30 years in cinema, on June 25, Saturday. On the special occasion, the superstar interacted with his beloved fans with his first-ever Instagram live video. During the interaction, Shah Rukh Khan revealed that he just wanted to do a few films, and work for a couple of years.

Yes, you read it right. When he was asked about the journey in films, SRK stated that he feels like he just started working yesterday. "I never thought I will last for 30 years. I came to Mumbai hoping that I will be able to work for a couple of years in the industry, and do 5-7 films," said Shah Rukh Khan.