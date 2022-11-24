Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone Starrer Om Shanti Om Gets A Sweet Tribute In Cake International Birmingham
Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone have undeniable chemistry onscreen. The audience goes gaga or waits with anticipation and excitement whenever the two grace the screen together. The magic they create is so effective that people still remember the first time they worked together in Om Shanti Om. Their performance in the film is remembered so much that a cake artist recently displayed a cake at the International Cake Birmingham that has the duo strike their iconic pose from the film.
A Twitter fan page by the name of Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club shared photos and videos of the aforementioned cake made by the artist Tina Scott Parashar. The cake recreates a shot of Om Shanti Om's song 'Dhoom Tana' where Shah Rukh and Deepika are standing against each other. In the scene, Shah Rukh was wearing a golden suit while Deepika was in a beautiful red dress. The cake displays the iconic moment with the addition of a background dancer kneeling down on the side.
Along with the post, the fan club shared a caption saying, "#Pathaan stars - #Shah Rukh Khan and #DeepikaPadukone's cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham - The world's largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month."
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is ready to return to the silver screen after 6 years in the action-thriller Pathaan with Deepika and John. He is also working in Atlee's Jawan with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. He will make a cameo appearance in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 and is also currently filming for Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
Deepika Padukone, on the other hand, will be next seen in Pathaan with SRK and John Abraham. She will also be making a cameo appearance in Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which stars beau Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. Additionally, she is also working on Nag Ashwin's Project K where she will star alongside Prabhas, Disha Patani, and Mr. Amitabh Bachchan. Deepika is currently shooting with Hrithik Roshan in Sidharth Aanand's Fighter.
- Shah Rukh Khan On Being Facilitated At The Red Sea Film Festival: Truly Honoured To Receive The Award
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Gets A New Diamond Studded Name Plate & It’s Cost Will Blow Your Mind
- Throwback: When Preity Zinta Claimed Priyanka Chopra To Be A Home-Breaker
- Aryan Khan Turns Down Karan Johar And Zoya Akhtar’s Acting Offers; Has No Interest In Becoming An Actor
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan To Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: 4 Big Films Rejected By Samantha Ruth Prabhu
- Shah Rukh Khan Toasts To Deepika Padukone’s 15 ‘Fabulous Years Of Excellence’ In Bollywood
- War Erupts Between Uunchai Makers, Distributors And It Has A Pathaan & YRF Connection; Here’s What We Know
- Pathaan Will Showcase Deepika Padukone In Her Hottest Self; Siddharth Anand Spills The Beans
- Abhishek Bachchan Swears By This Career Advice Given To Him By Shah Rukh Khan
- Farah Khan Feels Om Shanti Om Should Have Won Every Award For Dialogues; 'Shows How Idiotic These Awards Are'
- Tiger 3 Update: Shah Rukh Khan Has A Mind-Boggling Cameo In Salman's Film; Here's What We Know!
- Tamil Comedian Yogi Babu Re-enters Bollywood After Eight Years Of Chennai Express With Shah Rukh Khan